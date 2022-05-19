Thai senior police officers probed for late actress ‘Tangmo’ case

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk formed a fact-finding committee to investigate four senior police officers who handled the case of late actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong.

The police chief ordered the investigation after a complaint from crime probe activist Atchariya Ruangratanapong.



Pol Gen Suwat signed the order on May 12 for the investigation of Pol Lt Gen Jirapat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, Pol Maj Gen Wasant Techa-akarakasem, investigative commander of the Provincial Police Region 1, Pol Maj Gen Paisarn Wongwacharamongkol, commander of Nonthaburi police, and Pol Col Chaturon Anurakbundit, chief of Muang Nonthaburi police station. They were responsible for the investigation into the death of the actress in February.







Mr Atchariya earlier asked the national police chief to order a disciplinary investigation against personnel of the Provincial Police Region 1. He expressed his doubt on the roles of the four senior police officers in the case of Tangmo.

The activist accused that police officers concerned failed to do their best to collect all pieces of evidence and all witnesses in the case to find real criminal offences related to the death.

Tangmo drowned in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province at the late night of Feb 24 when she reportedly fell overboard from the speedboat that was carrying her and five other people after their riverside dinner in nearby Pathum Thani province. (TNA)































