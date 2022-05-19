Thai ex-deputy attorney-general discharged for Red Bull Scion’s hit-and-run saga

The State Attorney Commission unanimously discharged Nate Naksuk, a former deputy attorney-general, from civil service for dropping charges against Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in the hit-and-run case in which a policeman of the Thong Lor station was killed.

The commission chaired by Pachara Yutidhammadamrong reached the resolution on a disciplinary investigation into Mr Nate’s decision to drop charges against Mr Vorayuth in the hit-and-run accident which killed Pol Sen Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert in 2012.



Mr Pachara said the commission agreed unanimously that Mr Nate made the seriously reckless decision in the way that damaged the Office of the Attorney-General.

Eight of 14 commissioners called for the dismissal of Mr Nate. As Mr Nate had had a good record of services for 40 years and his decision was not based on any vested interest, his punishment was commuted to the discharge which took effect retroactively when he tendered his resignation. Though being discharged, Mr Nate remains eligible to pensions. (TNA)

































