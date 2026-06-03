Thai rider faces 2,000-baht repair bill after alleged water-contaminated fuel

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand – A woman in Samut Prakan has filed a police complaint after claiming that water-contaminated fuel purchased at a local gas station caused her motorcycle to break down, resulting in repair costs of more than 2,000 baht, June 3. Ms. Ailada and Ms. Sunisa reported the incident to investigators at Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station after refueling their motorcycle at a gas station in the Phraeksa area on the evening of May 30.

According to the complaint, the motorcycle was filled with 80 baht worth of fuel at approximately 7:18 p.m. The rider continued using the vehicle normally, making several stops before returning home. However, later that evening, when she attempted to use the motorcycle again, the engine reportedly failed to start. The owner said her younger brother inspected the fuel tank and noticed that the liquid inside appeared unusual. Using a syringe to draw samples from the tank, they allegedly discovered what appeared to be water mixed with the fuel.







The pair immediately pushed the motorcycle back to the gas station to seek an explanation. However, they said the station manager was unavailable due to the long holiday weekend.

They returned to the station on June 2 and met with management. According to the complainants, the station owner maintained that fuel quality and storage tanks are regularly inspected and that no contamination had been detected. After reviewing the sample brought by the customers, the station manager reportedly agreed to conduct further checks and contact them with the results.



While awaiting the outcome of the investigation, the women filed a police report to create an official record of the incident.

“I only bought 80 baht of fuel, but now I have to pay more than 2,000 baht for repairs,” the motorcycle owner said. “I want the station to investigate properly because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.” The gas station has not publicly commented on the cause of the alleged contamination, and no official findings have yet been released. Authorities are expected to review the complaint and any test results that emerge from the investigation. (TNA)

















































