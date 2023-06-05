Thai Red Cross Society celebrates first year youth and volunteers

The Thai Red Cross Society recently organized an event to commemorate the first anniversary of establishing the Office of the Youth Red Cross and Red Cross Volunteers.

The ceremony, titled “A New Step with Red Cross Volunteers for Thai Society,” was presided over by Khun Ying Jada Wattanasiritham, Treasurer of the Thai Red Cross Society. The event took place at the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn Hospital on June 2, 2023.







During the ceremony, two distinguished individuals were honored with prestigious plaques in recognition of their outstanding dedication. The recipients were honored for their exemplary service as Red Cross volunteers and for setting an outstanding example by demonstrating unwavering commitment to their volunteer work for the Thai Red Cross Society. Two organizations were also granted honorary plaques, the first being Rajini School, which was the first educational institution to establish Red Cross Youth units, with Rajinibon School as the second.







The event also featured a variety of exhibitions and engaging activities, offering attendees the opportunity to participate in games while gaining valuable knowledge, with participants receiving exciting prizes. These activities, organized by various agencies affiliated with the Thai Red Cross Volunteers, also included health check-ups for attendees. The Road Accident Victims Protection Co Ltd, the Thai Honda Safety Center, and the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation were also present to advise participants on the importance of responsible alcohol consumption.

Khun Ying Jada emphasized the significance of Red Cross Volunteer work, which plays a vital role in the Thai Red Cross Society’s mission to assist those in need. She highlighted the organization’s fundamental principles of humanitarianism, non-discrimination and equality. The Red Cross Volunteer initiative aims to alleviate suffering, promote health, and respond to disasters, particularly for the underprivileged and vulnerable groups within Thai society.

Sunantha Sornanusin, Director of the Office of the Youth Red Cross and Red Cross Volunteers, said the establishment of the Office brings together the efforts of the previous Youth Red Cross Office, which has been actively operating for over a century, and the original Red Cross Volunteers, who have served for more than 83 years.

The organization said it is ready to drive the Red Cross Volunteer work ahead in unity and with efficiency to serve underprivileged individuals, and signifies a new step in the Red Cross Volunteer movement to help Thai society. She emphasizes that the Thai Red Cross Society stands strong beside the people during times of insecurity and unrest, moving forward to establish a brighter future. (NNT)





















