Thai rapper makes ‘Mango Sticky Rice’ Twitter’s top hashtags on Coachella stage, California

Mango sticky rice made top Twitter hashtags thanks to Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul who is the first Thai solo artist to perform in the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Rapper Milli from the YUPP! Entertainment on Sunday (Thailand time) represented Thailand in the international event in California. She performed her well-known songs and rapped about issues in Thailand. She captured attention by eating Khaoniaw Mamuang (mango sticky rice) on stage.



#MILLILiveatCoachella then became a top hashtag and #ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง (mango sticky rice) was among the top three Twitter hashtags in 24 hours among Thai Twitter users.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is organized annually in April at the Empire Polo Club in the Coachella Valley, California. It debuted in 1999 and was one of a few international music events that generated over US$100 million from ticket fees. (TNA)






















































