Thai provinces below Chao Phraya dam warned of overflows and floods

Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department has announced that the Chao Phraya Dam will increase the discharge rate, to prepare for more water flowing from the North and Northeast regions as a result of a monsoon trough and the tropical depression “Dianmu”, which has downgraded into an active low-pressure cell over Khon Kaen province.







Royal Irrigation 12 Office director Krisada Sriphermphan said the increased discharge rate can cause some areas in provinces located below the dam to experience overflows and floods, especially in low lying plains, riverside communities and those not protected by flood levees. People in these areas are advised to prepare by moving their property to a higher place and staying updated with the latest meteorological reports.





Meanwhile, the Thailand Meteorological Department has forecast abundant rains with isolated heavy to very heavy showers and strong winds for the North, the Northeast, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the Eastern regions as a monsoon trough lies across the lower North, Central and the East regions, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.





The department said people in risky areas should beware of overflows and flash floods, and all ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers. Heavy rain, flooding and strong winds are predicted in 39 provinces in the North, the Northeast, the East and the Central Plains, including Bangkok, on Saturday and Sunday as tropical storm Dianmu weakened. (NNT)





























