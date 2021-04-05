Thai protestors demand Gen. Prayut step down to make way for charter amendment

Another team of rally leaders announced their demands for constitutional amendment and the resignation of the prime minister during their demonstration at the Santiporn Park, Bangkok, on Sunday April 4.







The demonstration started at 6pm. Its key organizer was Adul Khiawboriboon, chairman of the May 1992 relatives committee. Other leaders included key figures of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship and political activists.



Mr Adul said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lied to people that he would have the constitution amended and the government was plagued with corruption and failed to protect people from COVID-19 due to the existence of illegal casinos.



The resignation of Gen Prayut would be a peaceful solution to national problems but if he was nonchalant, people would know what they would do next, Mr Adul said. Personally, he added, he did not want a bloodshed. (TNA)













