Thai protesters changed rally site from Crown Property Bureau to Siam Commercial Bank HQ

Riot police are on standby outside the Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) head office on Ratchayothin Road as anti-government demonstrators are set to start their rally at 3 pm. on Wednesday.







The demonstration is earlier planned outside the Crown Property Bureau (CPB) in Dusit district but the protesters last night announced to move to the SCB headquarters in Chatuchak district.

They said they changed the rally site to avoid confrontation with a counter demonstration.

However, the Crown Property Bureau remains off-limits. Barbed wire and shipping containers have been used to obstruct roads, surrounding the CPB. Officials were deployed to guard the area.

The Crown Property Bureau is a major shareholder in the SCB.

The SCB head office announced to close today and its employees are told to leave the premises by 1 pm. The bank’s first aid units have been stationed there.

Vendors were seen arriving at the rally site, selling food, drinking water and souvenirs. (TNA)











