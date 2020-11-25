Thai PM drives co-pay, shop-payback tax rebate further, meets US entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha advised people to monitor news releases from the government closely because it would introduce many more economic stimulus measures for their benefits.







Gen Prayut wrote in his Facebook page that as Thailand was effectively controlling COVID-19, it was time to solve people’s economic problems and support national economy.

“This morning I met the deputy prime minister supervising economic affairs and the finance minister to discuss new measures to build on many projects that have received warm welcome including the co-payment scheme, the ‘Shop and Payback’ tax rebate scheme and the ‘We Travel Together’ program. Please closely monitor news from the government so that you all will have access to the welfare,” the prime minister wrote.









His message was posted with a picture of his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister/Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

Gen Prayut will have a meeting with American business people in Thailand at Government House and also have a video conference with business people in the United States representing large-scaled companies including, Apple, 3M, Ford, General Electric, Citibank, FedEx, Bayer and Pfizer. They were expected to discuss investment possibilities. (TNA)











