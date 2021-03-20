Thai producers urged to become part of Chinese supply chains

Thai-Chinese trade has surged to almost US$70 billion a year after China has bounced back economically from the pandemic.



Office of Industrial Economics analyst Pongsak Laoswatchaikul said China is the only one of the 10 largest economies to record economic growth during the pandemic, opening the door for Thai producers struggling with low demand elsewhere to pivot towards China, particularly via e-commerce.







He said Thai producers must step up their efforts to become part of Chinese supply chains and increase sales, particularly in industries featuring advanced technology.













