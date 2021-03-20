With Pattaya businesses still closed, homeless find easy doorway pickings

With Pattaya still mired in recession, the city’s homeless continue to have many closed doorways to sleep in.



For a year, the number of homeless in Pattaya has increased as businesses closed and the economic crisis deepened. Many moved from the beach to camp out in front of closed 7-Elevens and in the doorways of closed massage parlors, bars and spas.







With most not reopening, there’s been no reason for them to move.

One of them is “Pradit”, a former housekeeper at a small Pattaya hotel. With an occupancy rate of 10 percent, the hotel laid him off. Now he lives rough and depends on free-food handouts.

















