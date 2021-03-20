With Pattaya businesses still closed, homeless find easy doorway pickings

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
129
With Pattaya still mired in recession, the city’s homeless continue to have many closed doorways to sleep in.

With Pattaya still mired in recession, the city’s homeless continue to have many closed doorways to sleep in.

For a year, the number of homeless in Pattaya has increased as businesses closed and the economic crisis deepened. Many moved from the beach to camp out in front of closed 7-Elevens and in the doorways of closed massage parlors, bars and spas.



With most not reopening, there’s been no reason for them to move.

One of them is “Pradit”, a former housekeeper at a small Pattaya hotel. With an occupancy rate of 10 percent, the hotel laid him off. Now he lives rough and depends on free-food handouts.


Many homeless people moved from the beach to camp out in front of closed 7-Elevens and in the doorways of closed massage parlors, bars and spas.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR