Thai private hospitals set two-dose Moderna vaccine package at 3,400 baht

The US-made Moderna COVID-19 two-dose vaccine package will be priced at 3,400 Baht, or 1,700 Baht a shot, with payments for bookings made to be collected from July 1st, according to Thailand’s Private Hospital Association (PHA).







The common price, agreed for all private hospitals, is inclusive of service and insurance, while the advance bookings will let the PHA know the amount of vaccine needed, so a purchase order can be placed with the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), said PHA President Dr. Chalerm Harnphanich, adding that the hospitals are required to pay the GPO by the end of July.







With deliveries of the vaccine expected to begin in October, Moderna is the fourth vaccine to be approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA). Two more followed in approval for emergency use in the country – Sinopharm and Pfizer, making the total six.



Moderna is to become the second paid alternative vaccine, after Sinopharm. Thailand is currently administering AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines. (NNT)



















