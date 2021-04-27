Thai private companies reserve vaccines for employees at their own expenses

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Board of Trade website have opened registration for private companies who wish to procure Covid-19 vaccine at their own expense for their employees so that they can restart operations as soon as possible and help speed up recovery of the economy.







The Thai Chamber of Commerce said on Monday that the registration form will be used to gather information on vaccine requirement from the private sector. Officials will contact registrants once there is any progress in negotiating with manufacturers to discuss further steps in detail.



The TCC will coordinate with related government authorities to import vaccine that meets Thai regulations, and at a reasonable price. The distribution of the imported vaccine will be supervised by the Private Hospital Association Thailand.







The Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand are also looking for private companies who wish to contribute to the procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine in Thailand.

To procure the vaccine for employees, visit https://thaichamber.org/question/159. To make a contribution, fill in the form at https://thaichamber.org/question/158. (NNT)





















