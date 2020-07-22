Thai Airways operates special flights to London in August

Thai Airways International (THAI) will operate three special flights to London and will bring Thais in the UK home in August.







Acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron said that the London flights will be arranged for passengers, who need to travel to the UK such as Thai students, stranded foreigners and businesspeople.



Bangkok-London TG916 flights will be operated on August 9, 16 and 23 under the Covid-19 prevention and physical distancing measures.

For returned flights from London, THAI has cooperated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the repatriation mission to bring Thai people home.

Most travelers arriving in England, including those from Thailand have to self-isolate for two weeks under England’s quarantine restrictions. More information on quarantine regulations can be found on the website of the British embassy https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice.

Passengers can book one-way tickets for limited seats on Thai Airways website and provide travel details by filling out the form at https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before-travel-uk. (TNA)











