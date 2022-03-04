East Pattaya officials deliver food to needy families in Takhientia

Takhientia Sub-district in east Pattaya gave single mothers, disabled residents, older people, and bedridden patients food and supplies to help them during the current economic slowdown.

Mayor Jaran Prakobtham and his wife Supaphorn, president of Banglamung Red Cross District and chairwoman of Takhientia Women’s Club, joined members of the Palang Takiantia Club and Subdistrict Council Chairman Songwut Prakobtham at the May 3 handout.

The survival bags included drinking water, eggs, rice, dried foods, facemasks, alcohol spray and more.

Twenty area families received the aid.

































