East Pattaya officials deliver food to needy families in Takhientia

By Warapun Jaikusol
Supaphorn Prakobtham, President of Banglamung Red Cross District Branch and chairwoman of women club of Takiantia sub-district Municipality greets an elderly resident in the community.

Takhientia Sub-district in east Pattaya gave single mothers, disabled residents, older people, and bedridden patients food and supplies to help them during the current economic slowdown.

Mayor Jaran Prakobtham and his wife Supaphorn, president of Banglamung Red Cross District and chairwoman of Takhientia Women’s Club, joined members of the Palang Takiantia Club and Subdistrict Council Chairman Songwut Prakobtham at the May 3 handout.

The survival bags included drinking water, eggs, rice, dried foods, facemasks, alcohol spray and more.

Twenty area families received the aid.

The team of volunteers carries survival bags containing food and medical supplies for distribution to the needy in Takientia Sub-district in East Pattaya.









