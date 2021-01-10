Thai Prime Minister receives greeting cards on Children’s Day

For this year’s Children’s Day, children have sent greeting cards to the Prime Minister, thanking him for this devotion to the country. Officials at Government House have also handed out Children’s Day gifts, which will be delivered to children across the country.

Officials at Government House placed selected greeting cards, sent from children across the country, on a display board for Children’s Day.





These greeting cards have been sent from primary school students across the country, addressed to the Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, wishing for him to be happy, healthy and to continue his duties as a Prime Minister to move the country forward.

The Prime Minister’s Deputy Secretary Nicha Hiranburana Thuvatham today presided over the ceremony to deliver the Prime Minister’s Children’s Day gifts to children, which are fabric face masks and tote bags screened with the Hanuman character from a traditional novel, and the picture of the Thai Khu Fah building inside Government House.









Other government agencies and private firms joined in the distribution of Children’s Day gifts as well, such as gifts from the Public Relations Department and the Southern Border Provinces Administration Center, to be delivered to children in rural areas, shelters and communities surrounding Government House.

The distribution of items this year is in replacement of the usual Children’s Day event at Government House, which cannot be held this year due to the current active spread of COVID-19 in the country. (NNT)













