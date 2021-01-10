Thai Government Savings Bank relaxes debt repayments for customers in highest control provinces

The Government Savings Bank has launched a special program for customers in 28 highest control or red zone provinces, to defer their debt repayments for 3-6 months. Customers must apply for this emergency offer from today to be eligible.









The Government Savings Bank’s (GSB) President Withai Ratanakorn revealed that the bank is now giving loan customers options to defer their repayments for 3-6 months, during which they can opt to pay only the interest, or request to pay only a part of the interest due, without paying the principal.





To be eligible, customers must be a resident of one of the 28 provinces designated as the highest control or red zones by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. Customers must register for this emergency offer on www.gsb.or.th opening today, and fill out the required information and their contact details.

Mr Withai said this emergency program will cover some 1.9 million customers in these 28 provinces, whose loans account for a combined total of 670 billion baht.

For more information, call the GSB Call Center 1115. (NNT)













