Thai Prime Minister not infected with Covid-19 as rumored on social media

Following rumors on social media about Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha being infected with Covid-19, Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana has come out to reject this claim and said the prime minister is healthy and well.







Mr. Thanakorn said the prime minister asked the public to follow information related to Covid-19 only from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the Public Health Ministry, and health officials.



“The Ministry of Public Health should also present to the public the global Covid-19 situation where more than 100,000 infections have been reported daily to create awareness among Thais and urge them to protect themselves,” Thanakorn added.







Meanwhile, Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit posted on his Facebook on Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday after traveling abroad and is now undergoing quarantine. He also asked people to take care of their health. (NNT)



























