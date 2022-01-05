Mother and her new husband suspected of fatally attacking 6-year-old boy in Trat, East Thailand

The body of a six-year-old boy who died suspiciously in a vehicle was buried but an angry crowd blocked his mother and grandmother from attending the ceremony because the mother and her new husband were suspected of fatally attacking the boy.







Local rescue workers moved the boy’s body to Ban Nam Chiao mosque in Nam Chiao sub-district of Laem Ngop district. The mother and the grandmother accompanied the body after it had undergone an autopsy at Phrapokklao Hospital in adjacent Chanthaburi province. The stepfather was suspected of assaulting the boy and left him to death in a vehicle.



At the mosque, the body was bathed and the mosque’s leader Suchart Thanomchart led prayers. Then the body was moved to its graveyard. The grandmother and the mother followed the body but a crowd was cursing them and waiting to attack them at the parking lot of the mosque.







Four plainclothes policemen then brought both women to a truck and they left the village right away. (TNA)


































