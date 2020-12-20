Green Light for Thai New Year celebrations strictly following ‘extra health caution’ and ‘facemask wearing’

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed that CCSA has been preparing a number of COVID-19 preventive measures for New Year holidays, while the authorities are ordered to beef up their monitoring and screening, especially along the border areas. Festivities and celebrations may be done, but with extra caution and restricted measures against COVID-19. Everyone is called on to always wear facemask and observe hygienic etiquettes, as well as regularly register themselves with the “Thai Chana” application in a bid for the country to stay safe and quickly rehabilitated.



Regarding frauds found in the “We Travel Together” scheme, the Government has, so far, taken legal action against over 200 suspected hoteliers and shop owners. Those who are aware of such fraudulent acts are urged to give the authority a tip-off so that the Government could properly press charges against the wrongdoers.







The Prime Minister also called for the Thai people to join hands in keeping the country peaceful during the New Year to celebrate the festive season together. During the New Year holidays, concerned officials and public servants will continue to work to facilitate the public’s travel and ensure their safety. (thaigov.go.th)















