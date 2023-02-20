Thai Prime Minister hails rescue team as heroes after earthquake assistance mission in Turkey

The prime minister has welcomed home members of the Urban Search and Rescue Thailand (USAR Thailand), who returned to the kingdom following their mission to assist earthquake victims in Turkey.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over a ceremony to receive the USAR Thailand team at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday. Among those welcoming the team were Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda, Turkish Ambassador to Thailand Serap Ersoy, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Boontham Lertsukekasem, and representatives from various ministries and organizations.







The 42 personnel and two golden retriever sniffer dogs conducted urban search & rescue operations in Turkey’s Hatay province from February 9-17. During its mission, the team was able to identify the location of 25 survivors while its medical team rendered full assistance to those in need. The people of Turkey also expressed their gratitude to the Thai team for their help during this difficult time.







During the ceremony, the prime minister thanked all involved in the Thai mission to Turkey and hailed the rescue team as heroes for their sacrifice to help others, despite being formed on short notice. Medals of recognition were then presented to all members of the team, including the sniffer dogs Sierra and Sahara.







Gen Prayut added that the team’s efforts have raised the reputation, prestige and dignity of Thailand in carrying out their duties with efficiency and effectiveness in line with international standards of providing humanitarian aid. It also helped to foster closer ties between Thailand and Turkey.

The premier urged all personnel to maintain the standards of their work and continue carrying out their duties to protect and serve people in times of need. (NNT)



























