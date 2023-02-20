Thailand and South Korea to study feasibility of spaceport

Thailand and South Korea have agreed to conduct a feasibility study regarding the construction of a spaceport in Thailand. If successful, this project could become a crucial driver for the growth of Thailand’s economy, with the aviation and aerospace industries playing pivotal roles.







The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency has announced that it has signed an agreement to conduct the feasibility study on building and launching a spaceport in the country with Korea Aerospace Research Institute. The partnership signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation in Bangkok on February 13.







The feasibility study is expected to be completed in three years. The agency stated that the study will focus on geographical suitability, environmental impact, infrastructure, regulations, and other factors. This research will also create confidence for investors who are interested in Thailand’s aviation and aerospace opportunities, as well as create jobs and generate more revenue to improve people’s quality of life in the country. (NNT)

























