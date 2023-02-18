Thai Prime Minister firmly denies nepotism during 2-day general debate

Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana thanked the public for their interest in the 2-day Parliament’s general debate with no voting, according to Section 152 of the Constitution. Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, together with members of the cabinet, took this opportunity to make clarification to wide-ranging issues raised at the session. The most important thing is that the Prime Minister firmly denied the act of nepotism, and emphasized that “Bad people must be legally punished”. There is no exception as everyone is under the same law.







The Deputy Government Spokesperson believes that the people who closely followed the general debate would recognize the Prime Minister’s leadership and earnest spirit. He also affirmed his commitment to continue advancing national reform in various areas. Five new bills related to the promotion of social justice have been published in the Royal Gazette, that is, 1) Recidivism in Sexual and Violent Offence Prevention Act, B.E. 2565; 2) Judicial Process Timeframe Act, B.E. 2565; 3) Regulatory Offences Act, B.E. 2565, which prescribes offences that could be settled if the wrongdoer agrees to pay a fine in the amount determined by the competent officials, but not exceeding the maximum criminal fines prescribed for such offenses; 4) Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, B.E. 2565, to prevent human rights violation; and 5) Money Laundering Prevention and Suppression Act (No. 6), B.E. 2565 to include provision on protection of the victim’s right to the predicate offence.







The Government, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, boasts various tangible accomplishments in national reform, which have been undertaken in parallel with economic development under Thailand 4.0 policy, to promote environmental responsibility in business operations. (PRD)





















