Thai PM denounces allegations of failure in national administration

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha denounced allegations related to the Government’s failure in the 8 years of its national administration. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist as follows:

According to the Prime Minister, prior to the year 2014, political conflicts impaired and disrupted the country’s several development plans and policies. Foreign investors lost their confidence over Thailand’s stability. Infrastructure development projects and related budget allocation, in particular, were implemented in a disintegrative and decentralized manner. The country’s rail transport system during the past 100 years remains almost unchanged with mostly being single track railways.







During 2015-2019, investment in mega-infrastructure development projects were finally undertaken, with an average growth rate of public investment of 7.9% per year. This includes 3 motorway construction projects, routes: Bang Pa-in – Korat, Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi, and Pattaya – Map Ta Phut. In 2014, total distance of the country’s railroad was recorded at 4,073km, covering 47 provinces, and most of them are single track railways, while double/triple-track railways have only the distance of 357km.







Under this Government, however, a 20-year master plan for rail development has been implemented. Railway stretches over 8,900km in distance, covering 62 provinces, and most of which are double/triple-track railways (5,640km). Projects under the master plan include, among others, 4 high-speed rail routes, that is, (1) Northeast Line: Thai-Chinese high-speed railway, route Bangkok – Nong Khai, stretching over 500 kilometers; (2) East Line: High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports (Don Mueang–Suvarnabhumi–U-Tapao) Project; (3) North Line: high-speed railway, route Bangkok – Phitsanulok; and (4) South Line: high-speed railway, route Bangkok – Padang Besar. In the past 5 years, the distance of constructed double/triple railways is greater than the total distance of railways constructed during the past 50 years. Within the next 2 years (2024), the number of rail routes that are ready for service will quadruple the routes available 50 years ago.







On the metropolitan rapid transit (MRT) system in Bangkok and vicinity, prior to 2014, there were 7 MRT routes, with a total distance of 147.8 km. Since then, additional lines have been constructed, and 11 routes have now been in service with a total distance of 212 km. Additional 2 lines, namely, the Pink and Yellow monorail lines, will be up for service this year. In all, 10 MRT lines, stretching over 200 km., have been constructed during the 8-year term of this Government.

In terms of the Government’s credibility among the global community, Thailand ranks 8th as country with best public health system. The country is also recognized in many other areas, such as, in ease of doing business, adventure tourism, soft power, health security, fastest fixed broadband, and one of world’s best countries for workation, investment, and comfortable retirement, among others.



In addition, Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has been named top finance minister in Asia-Pacific by The Banker, a subsidiary of Financial Times, which reflects international recognition on Thailand’s economic stability and controlled inflation, while public debt remains low. Inward foreign investment has also increased from 97,582 million Baht in 2015 to 433,971 million Baht, an increase of 31% per year. (PRD)



























