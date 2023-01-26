Thai Prime Minister calls for action against VVIP police misconduct

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned that any police officers found to have offered “VVIP” services to tourists will be punished according to the law.

The warning follows a viral Facebook post exposing the illegal service, in which immigration officers were caught fast-tracking a Chinese tourist's entry into the country and escorting her to her hotel destination in a police motorcade. The service, which has reportedly been on offer for 10 years, has caused public outrage and led to an investigation being conducted by the Royal Thai Police (RTP).







National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said he has ordered an investigation into the unapproved police escort and immigration service being sold online. He added that an investigation panel, headed by a police inspector-general, is currently looking into the woman’s claim that she paid Thai police for the VVIP treatment at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Pol Gen Damrongsak stated that there may be other people colluding with the accused officers and that the panel would be looking into all issues involved. He also reminded the public that the RTP has clear guidelines and criteria for police motorcades and that the police motorcade seen in the video did not match any of the criteria and that those involved acted of their own volition.







The video of the incident, which was posted on a Chinese social media platform, has since gone viral and has received a torrent of criticism from Thai viewers. (NNT)
































