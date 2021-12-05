Thai Prime Minister approves new economic campaigns

The government’s COVID-19 task force has approved four new campaigns to revive economic activities, as the prime minister pledged for the streamlining of measures to promote businesses in the technology sector.

The Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) approved 4 economic and investment stimulus campaigns in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.







The four campaigns focus primarily on attracting high-spending foreigners, supporting cloud computing services, assisting tech startups, and enticing foreign filmmakers to Thailand.

The committee also acknowledged the rebound of Thailand’s GDP to a 1.2% growth this year, calling it a successful outcome of the export sector and the government’s success in pandemic control.



The premier said the government is willing to support investments in cloud computing and data collection, in an attempt to drive forward Thailand’s digital sector.

He said all related agencies, including the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Interior, have been asked to ensure the preparedness of basic infrastructure, and to streamline regulations to better promote tech companies and startups, particularly those owned by the new generation of Thais.







Addressing people’s concern about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Gen. Prayut said measures have already been taken to control the future spread of this new variant, including travel bans from certain African countries.

Lastly, the prime minister asked that people at high risk of COVID-19 get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity. (NNT)



























