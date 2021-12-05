Raja Ferry resumes VIP Bus service on Bangkok-Donsak – Samui – Ko Pha-ngan

Raja Ferry will resume its 32-seat VIP Bus service on Bangkok-Donsak – Samui – Ko Pha-ngan from 5 December 2021, with 1 bus every day, under stringent COVID-19 control measures.

Joint bus and ferry tickets cost 1,200 Baht/person for the trip to Samui and 1,300 Baht/person for the trip to Ko Pha-ngan.

Tickets can be reserved in advance at www.rajaferryport.com, LINE: @rajaferryport, ticket booths at Bangkok’s Khao San Road and all three piers at Don Sak, Ko Samui and Ko Pha-ngan, or Call Centre: 02-2774488. (TAT)



























