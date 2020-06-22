Thai Prime Minister appreciates smooth by-election in Lampang, northern Thailand

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha today thanked related authorities for their work organizing the by-election in Lampang province’s constituency 4, and spoke in appreciation of the many citizens who went to the polls.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mrs. Naruemon Pinyosinwat, Spokesperson for the PM’s office, said that General Prayut Chan-O-Cha had thanked every officer involved in running the by-election, for the smooth conduct of the election and the close attention paid to public health measures. The Prime Minister also thanked members of the public for coming out and casting a ballot.







The PM congratulated the winner of the by-election, Mr. Wattana Sithiwang of the Palang Pracharath Party.

In addition, the PM stressed that the government’s role is to be neutral and observe the election law. At the same time, the government must be ready to work with all other parties in order to ensure progress for the country.

The very first problem that needs to be solved is the country’s hard-hit economy, and the well-being of citizens who have been negatively affected by COVID-19. (NNT)











