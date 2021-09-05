Thai industrial sector pushes for sustainable economic development projects

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is working with state officials and university scholars to pilot bio, circular and green (BCG) economic development projects in five industries, to push Thai GDP to 4.4 trillion baht in six years.

FTI vice-chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said the five industrial sectors, which consist of many small and medium-sized enterprises, have the potential to help make the GDP goal attainable. The five sectors have teamed up to create guidelines to help one another adopt practices in line with BCG policy and global industrial trends.







A BCG economy promotes sustainability, through the wise use of resources, to add value to products with minimum or no impact on the environment. Many countries, including Thailand, support a global campaign to reduce greenhouse gases, a major contributor to climate change.



According to the FTI, the federation is cooperating with Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering and Program Management Unit for Competitiveness (PMU-C) to help entrepreneurs transform their businesses. PMU-C works under the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council to support projects that aim to improve the country’s competitiveness. (NNT)

























