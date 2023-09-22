Thai Premier highlights thriving partnerships at US gala dinner

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, on September 21, attended a prestigious gala dinner jointly hosted by the US-ASEAN Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, emphasizing the dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership between private sectors in Thailand, ASEAN, and the United States.

Addressing leaders from the business community, the premier conveyed his government’s commitment to enhancing Thailand’s competitiveness as a leading investment destination in the region. He highlighted various policies aimed at streamlining regulations, digitizing government services, and offering attractive packages to foreign investors.







During his participation in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Srettha reiterated the importance of economic development in tandem with sustainability. Thailand is also dedicated to pursuing inclusive growth through advancing its green economy agenda and energy transition, with ambitious goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065.

As a former member of the business community himself, Srettha expressed confidence that these targeted economic policies would drive inclusive growth and create significant opportunities for businesses not only in Thailand but also across ASEAN and beyond. (NNT)

































