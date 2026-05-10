Thai Pomeranians undergo surgery after swallowing gold necklace

PHITSANULOK, Thailand – A man in Phitsanulok province was surprised to find his two pet Pomeranians had swallowed a significant portion of a gold necklace, leading to emergency surgery to remove the jewelry.

The dogs, seven-month-old “Shabu” and eight-month-old “Yujin,” reportedly consumed the necklace after their owner, 41-year-old Natthaporn, removed his three-baht-weight gold chain and left it on a chair before falling asleep. (1 baht of gold ≈ 15.2g)







The following morning, his girlfriend discovered the dogs chewing on the necklace, with much of it already missing. After weighing the remaining fragments, they realized approximately 2 baht of gold had disappeared.

Shortly after, the dogs began vomiting and passing small fragments of gold. Although some pieces were recovered manually, a large amount remained missing, prompting the couple to take the dogs to a veterinary hospital for X-rays.

The scans revealed large clusters of gold inside both dogs’ stomachs. Veterinarians performed surgery and successfully recovered all of the missing jewelry. While the dogs sustained some internal injuries, they are currently recovering. The medical expenses reportedly totaled approximately 50,000 baht. (TNA)

















































