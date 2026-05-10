Bangkok voters want traffic-free city as Chadchart emerges as clear favorite in new poll

BANGKOK, Thailand – The poll, conducted between May 6-8 among 1,074 eligible Bangkok voters, revealed that 28.82% of respondents said their biggest wish for Bangkok was smoother traffic and improved mass transit systems. Another 23.86% wanted a cleaner city with organized sidewalks and more walkable public spaces.

When asked who they would support as the next Bangkok governor, 56.70% selected Chadchart, giving him a commanding lead in early public opinion.







For Bangkok Metropolitan Council elections, the survey showed the highest support going to the People’s Party at 40.13%, followed by independent candidates at 21.23%.

Dr. Pornpan Buathong, president of Suan Dusit Poll, said the results reflect Chadchart’s strong public image as an effective city administrator who continues to resonate with Bangkok residents. She added that future candidates will face growing pressure to turn public frustrations into practical solutions that improve daily life and make Bangkok a more livable capital city. (TNA)

















































