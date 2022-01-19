Thai Pollution Control Dept. working to prevent landfill fires

Landfills and garbage processing plants are seeing increased fire hazards during the summer season. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is calling for increased precautionary measures at these facilities to prevent fire and subsequent air pollution issues.







The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) has called for related agencies and the general public to be on high alert against fire accidents at landfills and garbage processing plants, as the country is transitioning to summer. Pollution Control Department (PCD) Director-General Athapol Charoenshunsa said the department has classified landfills with inadequate garbage handling practices along with waste to energy power plants across the country as fire hazard areas.



Open fires in farmlands surrounding these facilities also pose a risk of fire accidents, which could result in the emission of airborne particulate matter, harmful gases such as hydrogen chloride, sulfur dioxide, and carcinogens such as dioxins.

The department is now urging related agencies and the general public to be on high alert against landfill fires and to report any suspicious activities to relevant officials for immediate rectification. (NNT)



























