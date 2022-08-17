Thai Cabinet approves more economic measures to boost recovery

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a set of measures to address Thailand’s economic crisis driven by the rising fuel prices and shortage in farming supplies.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said these measures will address the rising cost of living, the rising manufacturing costs, the shortage of farming supplies, the financial crisis at household and SME levels, and the structural economic crisis including a decline in competitiveness.







These measures are laid out as new measures and extension of the existing measures. Urgent measures include asking for cooperation from private firms to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours, reducing electricity consumption at government offices, and fertilizer management and pricing control campaigns for farmers.

The existing measures include the improvement of public transport and debt relief measures.







The deputy spokesperson said the government has continuously been working to mitigate the economic crisis, by capping diesel prices at 35 baht per liter and helping relieve the electricity bills for households consuming no more than 300 electricity units per month.

These measures are aimed specifically at alleviating the burden faced by the general public. (NNT)

































