Thai political activists set next rally on Feb 20 amid ongoing lese majeste and sedition prosecution

BANGKOK – The Office of the Attorney-General will next month announce its indictment decision on 13 rally leaders charged with lese majeste and sedition.

The rally leaders arrived at the office that was guarded by police from the Yannawa station. Their charges concerned their rally in front of the German embassy on Oct 26 last year.







Their lawyer said they arrived as police sent their interrogative report on the case to public prosecutors. The Office of the Attorney-General would announce the indictment decision on March 25.

Among the 13 people, Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon said ongoing prosecution would have no impact on the next rally planned on Feb 20.







The power of demonstrators would be seen but it would depend on situations and the number of demonstrators, she said.

Organizers would announce the rally venue and time later, Miss Matsaravalee said. (TNA)











