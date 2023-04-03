Thai police will seek red notice for kidnappers, killing Chinese student

Thai police will seek a red notice for the arrest of kidnappers, who kidnapped and killed a Chinese student before fleeing the country.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said the police can identify all culprits and arrest warrants have been issued for them.







After learning that they left the country, the Thai police will seek a red notice and cooperate with Chinese police to arrest them.

He assigned deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn to work with the Chinese Embassy to expedite the process.







Thai and Chinese authorities have been working together to suppress the crimes committed by Chinese nationals in Thailand.

Her father in China had been contacted by the kidnappers through the WeChat application. They demanded a ransom of 500,000 yuan but did not transfer the money to the bank account told by the gang.

He asked the university about his daughter’s whereabouts as he could not contact her.

She was late seen on March 28 before she disappearred. The body of the female student was found in a ditch in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district. (TNA)















