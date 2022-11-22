Thai police suppressing gambling during World Cup 2022

Deputy national police chief Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon ordered his subordinates to prevent and suppress gambling seriously especially during the World Cup 2022 Final.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat chaired a meeting on the matter and said that national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas issued an order on Nov 17 to set up an ad hoc center to suppress football gambling, especially among children and youths.







Pol Lt Gen Panurat said that it was difficult to deal with the football gambling websites that were based on servers in other countries. However, authorities would enforce relevant laws including those concerning money laundering to suppress wrongdoers. Their assets would be impounded, he said.

Police were asking the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to close gambling websites. They were continuously arresting people responsible for such websites and wrongdoers’ assets worth billions of baht were impounded, Pol Lt Gen Panurat said.







In addition, local police were ordered to arrest on-ground gambling hosts and bookmakers and check entertainment places. Police station chiefs would be held responsible for any on-ground gambling hosts near schools in areas under their jurisdiction, Pol Lt Gen Panurat said.

He warned influencers that they could be jailed for up to two years and fined for up to 2,000 baht for violating the Gambling Act if they persuaded people to gambling in any advertisements. (TNA)

































