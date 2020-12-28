Thailand bus terminals and railway stations under strict COVID-19 prevention measures

The bus terminals and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have put in place strict COVID-19 prevention measures to establish safety and confidence for passengers, especially at Hat Yai Junction Railway Station, Songkhla.

Everyone at Hat Yai Junction Railway Station, Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, wears a face mask and strictly complies with the COVID-19 prevention measures. Most of them wear a face mask all the time.







The authorities have set up a body temperature measurement point, requiring everyone to check in by scanning the “Thai Chana” QR code, “Thai Chao”, determined spacing points for purchasing tickets and waiting seats, cleaned various points every hour and urged passengers at Hat Yai Railway Station to follow the measures strictly. Those who travel to Songkhla must fill out a form before leaving the bus terminal. The form will be submitted to the provincial health office.





At Bus Terminal 1, Hat Yai district, the authorities have tightened up the screening measures of passengers. Most people are very cooperative and wear a face mask all the time. The drivers from Bangkok must be screened and have their travel records checked every time, to build confidence for passengers.

The Director of Bus Terminal 1, Songkhla, stated that there were fewer passengers and the number of inbound and outbound trips for the central route has been reduced to about 20 from 30-40 a day. (NNT)















