Thai police seize 390 packages of antiviral Favipiravir from illegal online vendors

Officials raided eight locations, arrested nine suspects and seized 390 packages of illegally acquired antiviral favipiravir tablets.

Police and officials of the Food and Drug Administration and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) busted a network of vendors selling the antiviral drug illegally online.







Some suspects said they acquired the medicine from a private hospital which had ordered it from the GPO. They bought each package at 1,600 baht and sold it to customers at 4,000-8,000 baht.

Favipiravir is under special control. It must be prescribed and administered under close observation by physicians. Improper administration can result in resistance and death. (TNA)



























