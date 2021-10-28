Thai Commerce Ministry prosecutes medical glove company after CNN’s report

Public prosecutors indicted Paddy The Room Trading Co for a medical glove case and the Royal Thai Police Office would conclude its investigation into the export of used medical gloves to the United States within a month, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

Mr. Jurin gave the information after chairing the meeting of a committee probing medical glove exports in response to CNN’s report that Thailand exported used medical gloves to the US.







He quoted the Royal Thai Police Office as reporting that public prosecutors already indicted Paddy The Room Trading Co for a medical glove case.

For the export of used medical gloves to the US, the committee ordered the national police office to investigate it and take legal action against wrongdoers. The police office would conclude the investigation in a month, Mr. Jurin said.



Officials initially found no evidence linking any politician or official to a medical glove case and believed that only a group of business operators was involved, he said. (TNA)



























