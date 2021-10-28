Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University to probe students over Phra Kieo traditional parade

The management of Chulalongkorn University said it would launch a fact-finding investigation in relation to the union of its students’ announcement to exclude the traditional parade of the university’s “Phra Kieo” symbol from its annual football match with Thammasat University.

The management’s reaction followed criticisms on the student union’s recent statement. The Office of Student Affair at Chulalongkorn University said it would carry out the fact-finding investigation.







If there was any proof that Chulalongkorn students acted improperly by issuing any statement that affected a respected person, contradicted academic principles or breached laws or regulations of the university, the university would take disciplinary action, the office said.

The university did not intend to limit any freedom of opinions or academic expressions but it took the action to ensure that its students had both knowledge and morality, the office said. (TNA)



























