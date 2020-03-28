Thai police run 12 checkpoints around Bangkok to control COVID-19

BANGKOK – Police are operating their checkpoints around Bangkok at 12 locations in a bid to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), focusing on inter-provincial travelers.







Inspecting some of the checkpoints, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk said preparations were underway at the checkpoints and they should start their full-scale operation in 3-4 days.

Initially police would check travelers during light traffic periods to minimize traffic impacts. During traffic congestion hours, motorists would be allowed to pass through checkpoints without a stopover, he said.











