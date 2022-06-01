Thai police ready to accept personal data complaints as new act takes effect today

Police are ready to receive complaints about violation of the new Personal Data Protection Act while assuring that people can use personal data for the public interest and the safety of life and property.

Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the new act would take effect today (June 1) and it would not prohibit people from using personal data, still pictures and video clips for the public interest, national security and the protection of their own property and rights.







He warned that the new law would impose punishment on anyone who used such data without permission in the way that damaged others. Such punishment also existed with the Computer Crime Act and other criminal laws, Pol Col Kissana said.





Tomorrow all police stations would be ready to receive complaints related to the Personal Data Protection Act and interrogators would look into purposes behind the use of data on a case-by-case basis, he said. (TNA)

































