Thai police raid factory preparing monitor lizard meat for restaurants in Trat

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) confirm that an illegal slaughterhouse raided by the police did not deliver monitor lizard meat to a fish ball factory but the meat was destined for restaurants, serving wildlife meat at the border in Trat province.

A Facebook page posted the photos of monitor lizards and a message, saying the police raided a major fish ball factory, using monitor lizard meat to make fish balls and the lizard's white flesh did not have unpleasant fishy smell. Sun-dried lizard skin was also used to make crispy fried fish skin for sale nationwide.







The CIB said the photos seen online were taken during the raid by the police from the Natural Resources and Environment Crime Suppression Division at a house in Suphan Buri’s U-thong district on Tuesday. The place was used to keep both live monitor lizards and carcasses. The suspects were arrested for possessing and trading protected species.

According to the investigation, the reptile carcasses were prepared to be delivered to the market in the eastern region to make exotic menus for customers at wildlife restaurants. (TNA)




























