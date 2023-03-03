Tangmo’s mother submits new evidence from dash cam

Panida Siriyuthayothin, the mother of drowned actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong submitted footage of the dash camera in her daughter’s car to the Nonthaburi Court for examination.

Her lawyer said the new evidence was a memory card and the dash cam footage from Tangmo’s car, which was earlier deleted by an ill-intentioned person. It was recovered by specialists.







The footage recorded the incident on Feb 24. On that night, Tangmo fell off a speedboat into the Chao Phraya River while travelling with four boat companions. Her body was found floating in the river two days later.

As the damaged party, Panida still cast doubt on the case. She also lodged a petition the court to file a new lawsuit after discovering the new evidence. (TNA)



























