Thai police raid 17 locations, seize one billion baht assets in online gambling crackdown

Police from Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau raided 17 locations linked to an online gambling network and seized more than one billion baht worth of assets for further investigation.

Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol, deputy national police chief led the operation to suppress the online gambling network, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watmakhonbancha, CCIB head.







The raids were conducted in five provinces and nine suspects were arrested for enticing people to gamble online and money laundering.

A key suspect is Mek Rama, a businessman and the owner of a famous hotel in Phuket who is the husband of actress Yardthip Rajpal. He was arrested during the raid at a luxury house in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.







The police seized more than one billion baht worth of assets for examination under the Money Laundering Act.

The police are gathering evidence and will hold a press briefing on the operations tomorrow. (TNA)















