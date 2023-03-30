Phuket to tidy out ‘Freedom Beach’, bans selling goods, chairs and umbrellas

The officials from the Phuket office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the agencies concerned inspected the Freedom Beach in Phuket on Wednesday to tidy out this famous tourist attraction, focusing to restore ruined natural environment to the visitors.

The officials from various agencies of Phuket led by Wattanapong Suksai, Chief of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Phuket office, Department of Lands, Royal Forest Department, police and representatives from the agencies concerned inspected Freedom Beach, locally known as “Mai Ngao” Beach.







The beach is part of the national forest in Khao Nak-Kerd hills of Karon sub-district, Phuket provincial seat.

The officials inspected the area to make sure that there will be no selling of goods to tourists or visitors, banning chairs and umbrellas provided for rent to tourists on the beach. The officials are trying to make the local community leaders to understand the move.







Freedom Beach has been designated as the natural and environment preservation area so the beach must be kept in its original state. Nobody is allowed to do business on the beach to allow the nature and environment to recover. If anyone violates the law, the maximum penalty will be imposed.

During the inspections in the past, it was found that there were a lot of foreign tourists enjoy sunbathing. Some tables, chairs and sunbeds and umbrellas were found but no one claim to be the owner. The officials removed the items and kept them as evidences for prosecution.

Wattanapong said that the officials and Commander of the 4th Army Region jointly inspected the beach twice.







The first time, they saw an illegal restaurant being ordered to be completely demolished. The second time, a beach-bed and umbrella operator had been caught. Some operators say they are not afraid of the authorities. They are warned by the officials. After four to five days, the operator quietly returned, and was caught, and warned again. The officials told them that if they are caught again, all items will be seized.



Duing the latest inspection, there are no restaurant or beach-bed and umbrella was found. Only some items are left, so that they will be removed by the authorities to clear the area.

The Forest Department targets to make the beach as recreation place, opening for general public and foreign tourists to rest. The authorities want the beach to be the quiet place as natural and without any beach-bed and umbrella. (TNA)































