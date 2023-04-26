Thai police oppose bail for suspected serial killer

A female suspect denied any involvement in serial murders by cyanide poisoning but the police oppose her bail for fear she could escape.

The suspect, identified as Ms Sararat “Aem” was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing her friend Ms Siriporn “Koy” who collapsed and died when she went to release fish for merit making in Ratchaburi. The autopsy found cyanide in her body and her relatives filed a complaint to the police, leading the arrest of the suspect.







Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn said the suspect denied all charges. The police will question relatives of 10 people, suspected of being murdered in the same manner. The alleged murders occurred in Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

One case survived an alleged poisoning attempt after going with the suspect. She vomited and lost consciousness. She was sent to hospital and recovered. She will be questioned as a witness by the police.







Additional arrest warrants will be sought. Initially, three deaths in Nakhon Pathom are possibly linked to cyanide poisoning. A team of investigators are tracking the suspect’s phone use and money trail and any possible connection to her ex-policeman husband. The police believed the motive behind the killings could be money. (TNA)















