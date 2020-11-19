Thai Police insist they act within international standards in dealing with protesters

The Royal Thai Police has responded to criticisms that its officers did not implement similar measures in dealing with both pro and anti-government demonstrators outside Parliament and at Kiak Kai intersection, while explaining the need to deploy vehicles equipped with high-pressure water cannons and tear gas. The police also explained why they did not prevent a confrontation between the two groups.







The Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Piya Tawichai, insisted today that the police officers acted in accordance with the law and international standards by taking necessary measures. No rubber bullets or live ammunition were used. The officers sprayed water of different colors, so as to mark the time and protest venue, and it had nothing to do with using different chemicals. The police did not prevent confrontation between the protesters, because they did not have enough manpower and the clash happened outside the area of their jurisdiction.









Concerning photographs of crystal methamphetamine found inside a police van, the Bukkhalo Police Station has taken blood and urine samples from seven officers who used the vehicle. No substances were found. The Bang Pho Police Station is investigating the matter, including the loss of personal belongings in the van.

The rallies resulted in damage to government assets, including four vehicles equipped with water cannons, two water trucks, four prisoner transport vehicles, three police passenger buses, 17 vans, three pickup trucks and three multipurpose vehicles. (NNT)











