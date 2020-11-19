Thai protestors continue demands for PM’s resignation and reforms to the monarchy

The Prime Minister says there is currently no need to impose special laws to control the situation, while admitting that the protests have affected confidence in the country and its stability.







Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he has been discussing ways to ensure the safety of protestors and fairness to all political sides, while stressing that the protestors must obey the law.









He said responses by the authorities to protests must be planned very carefully, while urging the protestors to inform the police in advance about their protest, and refrain from violence.

Gen Prayut said the authorities have to intensify law enforcement to prevent violence, as there have been more attempts to create chaos, while pointing that there is clear evidence from yesterday’s protest, including the use of weapons.

He said the police are gathering evidence, and have asked the public to understand their duties, adding that the officers have so far taken a soft approach.

The Prime Minister has accepted that the current situation affects national stability and confidence in trade and investment, during a time when the country needs to restore its economic stability.

He has asked the protestors to think of all people of the nation, whose jobs and incomes might be affected.

Regarding the call for constitutional amendments, which is one of the protestors’ demands, the Prime Minister said action on this topic falls within the responsibility of the parliament.

He said the government is willing to support constitutional amendments according to parliamentary resolution, adding that the government and he have no power to issue orders on this matter.





On other demands by the anti-government protesters for him to resign and for reform of the monarchy, Gen Prayut said the feasibility of these demands must be considered, with various aspects considered.

He said he is not in conflict with any side, while adding that the demands also depend on all people of the country. (NNT)











